WANTED: Suspects in Raleigh County attempted murder

A stabbing investigation is underway in Raleigh County after a man "left for dead" was able to make his way to a home for help.

Deputies state the victim was beat with a blunt object and stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The attack happened in a remote area near the community of Amigo. It took the victim several hours to make "his way to a residence where the occupants called 911." He is now hospitalized in critical condition.

The victim's SUV, a 1998 Jeep, was found Tuesday evening in Charleston, WV.

Police believe the victim and suspects were together in the vehicle before the attack.