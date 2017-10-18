WANTED: Suspects in Raleigh County attempted murder - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WANTED: Suspects in Raleigh County attempted murder

Posted:
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A stabbing investigation is underway in Raleigh County after a man "left for dead" was able to make his way to a home for help.

Deputies state the victim was beat with a blunt object and stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The attack happened in a remote area near the community of Amigo. It took the victim several hours to make "his way to a residence where the occupants called 911." He is now hospitalized in critical condition.

The victim's SUV, a 1998 Jeep, was found Tuesday evening in Charleston, WV.

Police believe the victim and suspects were together in the vehicle before the attack. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.