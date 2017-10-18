Deputies: McDowell County man charged with bigamy - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Deputies: McDowell County man charged with bigamy

Posted:
Charles Aaron Nelson Charles Aaron Nelson
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies arrest a man on a bigamy charge for getting married this past summer while he was still married to another woman.

Charles Aaron Nelson, 24, of Coalwood, WV and North Wilkesboro, NC is charged with bigamy and giving a false statement under oath. 

According to court documents, a woman claiming to have married Nelson in May 2012 in North Wilkesboro filed a complaint with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. She states that Nelson got married again in August and lied when obtaining the marriage license, telling officials that it was his first time down the aisle.

Nelson is being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on $6,000 bond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.