Deputies: McDowell County man charged with bigamy

Deputies arrest a man on a bigamy charge for getting married this past summer while he was still married to another woman.

Charles Aaron Nelson, 24, of Coalwood, WV and North Wilkesboro, NC is charged with bigamy and giving a false statement under oath.

According to court documents, a woman claiming to have married Nelson in May 2012 in North Wilkesboro filed a complaint with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office. She states that Nelson got married again in August and lied when obtaining the marriage license, telling officials that it was his first time down the aisle.

Nelson is being held in Southwestern Regional Jail on $6,000 bond.