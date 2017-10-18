2 hit with vehicle at Raleigh County resort, 1 arrested

Deputies in Raleigh County arrested a man on attempted murder charges after they say he purposely hit two people with his vehicle.

The incident happened on September 24 outside the Skyline Resort in Ghent.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, three people got into an altercation inside the bar area of the resort that eventually moved to the parking lot. One of the people involved then got into his vehicle, drove through a wooden fence, and hit two men. The two men required medical treatment for their injuries.

Jody Robertson, 27, of Cool Ridge, WV was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of malicious wounding. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail. Bond was set at $75,000 cash or surety.