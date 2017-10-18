Sutphin arrested for sex with minor - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Sutphin arrested for sex with minor

Posted:
By Wayne Stafford, WVVA Morning and Afternoon News Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
GILES COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

The man Princeton parents tell us is the middle school band director is behind bars after engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

The Giles County Sheriff's Office confirms that 23-year-old Curtis Ray Sutphin was arrested early Friday morning by deputies.

Sutphin is charged with Family Offense Consensual Intercourse with a Minor Age 15 and Under... and Solicitation of Prostitution from a Minor Less than the Age of 16.

Concerned parents have reached out saying that Sutphin was indeed an employee of Princeton Middle School.

We have reached out to the Mercer County school district, and have not heard back for confirmation.

According to the "Princeton Middle School Band" Facebook page the last post made yesterday morning stated that "After school band is canceled until further notice."

There is no bond for Sutphin... and he is in New River Valley Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.