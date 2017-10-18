Sutphin arrested for sex with minor

The man Princeton parents tell us is the middle school band director is behind bars after engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

The Giles County Sheriff's Office confirms that 23-year-old Curtis Ray Sutphin was arrested early Friday morning by deputies.

Sutphin is charged with Family Offense Consensual Intercourse with a Minor Age 15 and Under... and Solicitation of Prostitution from a Minor Less than the Age of 16.

Concerned parents have reached out saying that Sutphin was indeed an employee of Princeton Middle School.

We have reached out to the Mercer County school district, and have not heard back for confirmation.

According to the "Princeton Middle School Band" Facebook page the last post made yesterday morning stated that "After school band is canceled until further notice."

There is no bond for Sutphin... and he is in New River Valley Regional Jail.