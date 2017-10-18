Big names to fill convention center on Friday for Gospel Celebration

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Big names will be filling the Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday night for the 2017 Beckley Gospel Celebration.



Performances will feature renowned artists such as Marvin Sapp, Jessica Reedy, J. Fraze, and Stephen Thomas.



The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are free for children under 12, $30 for adults, and $40 for floor seats.



There will also be guest appearances by Pastor Damon Harrison and Heart of God Ministries' Bishop Fred T. Simms.



In an interview with WVVA News on Wednesday, Bishop Simms said part of the goal of the concert is to reach new people through the power of music.



"It will be an awesome awesome gospel celebration this Friday night. We're trying to bring more people from the community in. Music wherever you go has the power to win hearts and minds and that's what we're trying to do, band different people together through fellowship," explained Bishop Simms.



Those interested in attending can purchase tickets now through the day of at the Raleigh County Convention Center.