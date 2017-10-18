Health officials in West Virginia launch medical cannabis survey

Deputies in Raleigh County arrested a man on attempted murder charges after they say he purposely hit two people with his vehicle.More >>
The Giles County Sheriff's Office confirms that 23-year-old Curtis Ray Sutphin was arrested early Friday morning by deputies.More >>
Big names will be filling the Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday night for the 2017 Beckley Gospel Celebration.More >>
Health officials in West Virginia want to gather more information from people who "may be interested in obtaining medical cannabis."More >>
A Raleigh County home burned to the ground in an early morning house fire on Wednesday.More >>
A longtime city leader in Princeton has resigned as mayor following his arrest last week on a driving intoxicated charge.More >>
Five federal inmates in West Virginia have admitted to possessing weapons.More >>
If the consolidation plan proposed by the school board passes, students attending Sophia-Soak Creek, Lester and Crab Orchard elementary schools will walk through the doors of a different school next year.More >>
