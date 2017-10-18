Health officials in West Virginia launch medical cannabis survey

Health officials in West Virginia want to gather more information from people who "may be interested in obtaining medical cannabis."

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has created a 13-question online survey at www.medcanwv.org.

"This is a non-scientific, anonymous survey to hear from West Virginia residents who may be considering the use of medical cannabis to treat their serious illness,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “This evaluation will provide some insight as to the demographics of the potential patient population, where they are currently seeking care, and for what conditions they will be seeking medical cannabis, along with what forms of medical cannabis they may choose to obtain.”

The survey takes about five minutes to complete. A printable version is available as well. The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board will be advised of the results in December.

People can also access the website to learn more information about medical cannabis.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law this past spring. It goes into effect July 1, 2019. Patients will be required to have special identification cards in order to purchase medical cannabis at an approved dispensary.