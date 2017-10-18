Raleigh County family loses everything in early morning fire

RHODELL, W.Va. (WVVA) A Raleigh County home burned to the ground in an early morning house fire on Wednesday.



The owner of the Rhodell home, Billie Bolen, told WVVA News she was staying at another house at the time watching her grandson, when she looked out the window to see her house on Coal City Road in flames.



Right now, there is no word yet on what started the blaze, but Bolen said she has reason to believe it's arson because the heat and appliances were off at the time.



"We lost everything. We're talking about everything. I don't know who I made mad but boy she went up in flames."



Dispatchers said the call came in at 2 a.m., but crews were still on scene around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Sophia City Fire Dept., Sophia Vol. Fire Dept., and Coal City Vol. Fire Dept. responded.



Bolen, who is responsible for caring for her grandchildren off and on, said anyone interested in helping her family may do so at P.O. Box 143, Rhodell, West Virginia.