Princeton mayor resigns following DUI arrest

A longtime city leader in Princeton has resigned as mayor following his arrest last week on a driving intoxicated charge.More >>
A longtime city leader in Princeton has resigned as mayor following his arrest last week on a driving intoxicated charge.More >>
Five federal inmates in West Virginia have admitted to possessing weapons.More >>
Five federal inmates in West Virginia have admitted to possessing weapons.More >>
If the consolidation plan proposed by the school board passes, students attending Sophia-Soak Creek, Lester and Crab Orchard elementary schools will walk through the doors of a different school next year.More >>
If the consolidation plan proposed by the school board passes, students attending Sophia-Soak Creek, Lester and Crab Orchard elementary schools will walk through the doors of a different school next year.More >>
Three people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on I-77 in Mercer County. The wreck Tuesday afternoon backed-up traffic for miles in the southbound lanes.More >>
Three people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on I-77 in Mercer County. The wreck Tuesday afternoon backed-up traffic for miles in the southbound lanes.More >>
The whole Coalfield Region is in the running for a new Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Facility like the one in Bath County, Virginia. Right now the favored site for a similar operation happens to be in Tazewell County.More >>
The whole Coalfield Region is in the running for a new Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Facility like the one in Bath County, Virginia. Right now the favored site for a similar operation happens to be in Tazewell County.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) New cutting-edge technology is giving women and some men in our area a head start when it comes to catching cancer early.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) New cutting-edge technology is giving women and some men in our area a head start when it comes to catching cancer early.More >>
CrossFit Coal in Mabscott is raising the bar for early breast cancer detection during Brest Cancer Awareness month in October.More >>
CrossFit Coal in Mabscott is raising the bar for early breast cancer detection during Brest Cancer Awareness month in October.More >>