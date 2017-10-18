Princeton mayor resigns following DUI arrest

A longtime city leader in Princeton has resigned as mayor following his arrest last week on a driving intoxicated charge.

According to a news release issue by the City of Princeton, Dewey Russell tendered his resignation as mayor on Tuesday. But he will remain on the city council. A new mayor will be elected by the council members on October 26 "at which time they will appoint a qualified member of Council to complete the Mayoral term ending in July, 2018."

Russell was arrested Friday night after deputies said he crashed into a parked car and home on Center Street in Princeton. Russell failed a field sobriety test and his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit. Click here to read a previous report.

Russell was re-elected to Princeton's city council in 2015.

Read the full news release below:

CITY OF PRINCETON, WV

NEWS RELEASE

In light of recent developments, Mayor Dewey W. Russell tendered his resignation as Mayor of the City of Princeton, late yesterday, October 17, 2017.

Mr. Russell was re-elected as an At Large member of City Council in 2015 and elected Mayor in July of 2017. He will retain his elected position as an At Large Council member.

Council reconvenes on October 26, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at which time they will appoint a qualified member of Council to complete the Mayoral term ending in July, 2018.

Section 7 of the City Charter dictates that Council, at the first regular meeting held in July of each year, shall elect one of its members to serve as Mayor for a term of one year.