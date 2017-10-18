5 West Virginia inmates admit to possessing homemade weapons - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

5 West Virginia inmates admit to possessing homemade weapons

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - Five federal inmates in West Virginia have admitted to possessing weapons.

The inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Welch each pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a weapon by an inmate.

Federal prosecutors say the shanks, or homemade knives, were observed or discovered during searches by staff members from March until June.

The inmates each face up to an additional five years in prison. They're scheduled for sentencing in January.

The inmates are 29-year-old Scott Finnell, 32-year-old Misael Santana-Rivera, 40-year-old Antonio R. Azpeitia, 42-year-old Ernest Shields and 30-year-old Diego Ninos.

