Final public hearing held concerning Raleigh Co. school consolidation plan

Tuesday night, the Raleigh County Board of Education held the last of three public hearings on the proposed consolidation of three elementary schools.

The special meeting was designed to give parents and guardians a clearer understanding on what it means for the community.

"Anytime there is redistricting, parents are nervous about that, it's obvious,” Raleigh County Schools superintendent David Price said. “But at the same time it always works out."

If the consolidation plan proposed by the school board passes, students attending Sophia-Soak Creek, Lester and Crab Orchard elementary schools will walk through the doors of a different school next year.

"It allows us where we are not spreading our resources so thin in various buildings,” Price said. “It allows us to kind of merge those and offer kids a better opportunity."

Ridgeview Elementary in Sophia will be the future home for all students currently attending Crab Orchard Elementary. But for some students attending Sophia-Soak Creek and Lester elementary schools, they'll be rezoned to Coal City Elementary.

"I found out mine will definitely be going to Coal City,” Geneva Cruey said. “I think with the new school being in the Sophia city limits, that all of our kids should be going to the new school."

Cruey is concerned her great-grandson will be split up from some of the friends he's known since starting kindergarten and she says sending him to Ridgeview wouldn't be feasible.

The board hopes to vote on the consolidation plan in an upcoming session. Price says the plan is then presented before the state board for a vote.

If it passes on the state level, the county board hopes to finish making personnel decisions shortly after Christmas break.

Superintendent Price says the process of coming up with new bus routes and deciding how to draw the new school districts was a complicated process that took a year and a half to complete.