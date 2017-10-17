Bluefield City Hosts Dinner for Huntington Mayor

Three people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash on I-77 in Mercer County. The wreck Tuesday afternoon backed-up traffic for miles in the southbound lanes.More >>
The whole Coalfield Region is in the running for a new Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Facility like the one in Bath County, Virginia. Right now the favored site for a similar operation happens to be in Tazewell County.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) New cutting-edge technology is giving women and some men in our area a head start when it comes to catching cancer early.More >>
CrossFit Coal in Mabscott is raising the bar for early breast cancer detection during Brest Cancer Awareness month in October.More >>
Drug task force officers in Fayette County arrested two people on drug trafficking charges.More >>
An Atlanta mother accused of killing her two young sons put them in an oven and turned it on, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
