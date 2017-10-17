Bluefield City Hosts Dinner for Huntington Mayor

The City of Bluefield hosted a dinner for a special guest this evening.

Stephen T. Williams, the mayor of Huntington...

... spoke to a gathering of local leaders about the work of reviving their two cities.

Huntington was just awarded "America's Best City"... beating out over 350 others.

Williams hails from Athens in Mercer County and told us...

... the fact that Huntington and Bluefield share a lot of history as railroad hubs means...

... it's possible for both communities to utilize similar plans to get their communities back on track.

Huntington won $3 million by beating out Lake Havasu City, Arizona...

... and Statesboro, Georgia.

The competition was sponsored by several corporate partners.

?