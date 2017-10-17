WVSSAC HS Soccer Sectionals 10/17 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC HS Soccer Sectionals 10/17

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC Soccer Sectionals 10/17

AAA Region 3 Section 2

Boys

Greenbrier East 2 Beckley 1

Princeton 4 Riverside 0

Championship:Greenbrier East @ Princeton Thursday

Girls

Princeton 5 Riverside 0

Greenbrier East 2 Beckley 0

Championship: @ Princeton

AA/A Region 3 Section 2

Bluefield 3 James Monroe 1

Semifinal: Bluefield @ Oak Hill 6 pm Thursday

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.