Game of the Week: Graham looks to get over Richlands curse

Richlands, VA

WVVA-TV

Graham will enter their week 9 contest with Richlands at 6-1 on the season. Coming off a dominating win over previously top rated Virginia. "We executed. We put three phases together for the first time this year in my opinion. I'm kind of harsh on us but we put 3 phases together in this game and the guys played well" said Graham head coach Tony Palmer.

Richlands on the other hand lost another close game to a top tier team. Something that is starting to become a trend. "We looked at the teams we have lost to this year and their combined record is 39-1. We've just played some good teams. We had an opportunity on Friday night and we made a couple of little mental mistakes that got us in trouble" said Richlands head coach Greg Mance.

The G-Men attack has started to pick up since Cam Allen has come off the injured list. As he and the rest of his team have found their groove. "We had to make some adjustments on the fly. The return of Cam has been good for us so far. He's getting better each week and we hope he comes out and plays well on Friday" said Palmer.

The Blue Tornado have struggled with consistency all season, something that has kept their record from being better than what it is. "We have to play for 48 minutes. We have yet to do that. We find these little mental breakdowns and we will shoot ourselves in the foot. We need to be more consistent. Take care of the football. Eliminate big plays. Know where we are supposed to be on the field. Find a way to turn the game in our advantage on special teams" said Mance.

Richlands hasn't lost to Graham since 2007. Holding a cloud over their rival, that one once to continue, and the other wants to end. "To break the streak losing to Richlands would be a major accomplishment for us. I think at this point it would boost our confidence heading into the playoffs" said Graham junior Cam Allen. "They have a lot of playmakers and I feel we do too. We've recently been struggling, but we need to pull together and come through with it" said Richlands senior Jason Medley.