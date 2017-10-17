Bluefield looking to stay undefeated at Oak Hill

Oak Hill, WV

WVVA-TV

There are not a lot of games in our area during week 9 of the high school football season. but the ones we do have carry a lot of meaning with them. There will be a matchup of some of the top teams in Class AA on Friday night in Oak Hill. As Bluefield looks to keep their unbeaten season rolling.

The Beavers will roll into this one at 8-0 on the season and the top rated team in the class. Their two headed attack in Mookie Collier and Truck Edwards now has a few more members in JJ Davis and Chandler Cooper who have now been adding to the mix. The defense has been just as dominating as any, only giving up just a couple scores per game. They know Oak Hill will present a different challenge, but its nothing they haven't faced before. "They got nice talent and their kids always play us tough. We don't look for anything different. They're getting healthy, their quarterback might be back. The Bass kid is a heck of a football player and we'll be ready to see what we can do against him" said head coach Fred Simon.

In Oak Hill, the Red Devils are back on the field after having a bye last week. This week, they welcome in the undefeated Bluefield Beavers. The Red Devils sit at 5-2 and have dropped two of their last three games, but are still fighting for a spot in the double a playoff race. Head coach Jason Blankenship says his team has struggled a lot in recent weeks. But getting a win over a top opponent may be just the ticket to right their recent struggles. "It's high school football and we've seen a lot of upsets this season already. So you look at the Bluefield game as an opportunity to maybe knock those guys off on your home field and get a lot of bonus points for that. You got to keep your head up and keep the attitudes of the kids in the right direction because there is an opportunity at the playoffs."