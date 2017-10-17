WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/17 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/17

Parkersburg, WV

WVSSAC HS Football Ratings 10/17

AAA

1. Huntington

2. Martinsburg

3. University

4. Musselman

5. Spring Valley

6. Capital

7. John Marshall

8. Cabell Midland

8. Hurricane

10. George Washington

11. Hedgesville

12. Parkersburg

13. Spring Mills

14. Morgantown

15. St Albans

16. Riverside

25. Greenbrier East

25. Princeton

27. Beckley

AA

1. Bluefield

2. Mingo Central

3. Fairmont Senior

4. Liberty Harrison

5. Bridgeport

6. James Monroe

7. Wayne

8. Point Pleasant

9. Keyser

10. Winfield

11. Lincoln

12. Braxton Co

13. North Marion

14. Pikeview

15. Sissonville

16. Oak Hill

23. Westside

24. Independence

25. Shady Spring

32. River View

37. Wyoming East

41. Liberty Raleigh

A

1. South Harrison

2. East Hardy

3. St Marys

4. Midland Trail

5. Madonna

6. Webster Co

7. Tug Valley

8. Cameron

9. Fayetteville

10. Doddridge Co

11. Sherman

11. Valley Wetzel

13. Pocahontas Co

14. Clay Battelle

14. Ravenswood

14. Summers Co

19. Mount View

22. Montcalm

24. Valley Fayette

38. Greenbrier West

38. Meadow Bridge

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

