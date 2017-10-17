VHSL HS Football Ratings 10/17 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

VHSL HS Football Ratings 10/17

Posted:

Richmond, VA

WVVA-TV

Region 2C

1. Glenvar

2. Appomattox

3. Giles

4. Gretna

5. Floyd Co

6. Dan River

7. Fort Chiswell

8. Martinsville

Region 2D

1. Union

2. Marion

T3. Graham

T3. Ridgeview

5. Virginia

T6. John Battle

T6. Lee

8. Grayson Co

9. Richlands

12. Tazewell

Region 1C

1. Narrows

2. Galax

3. George Wythe

4. Covington

5. Auburn

6. Bland Co

7. Parry McCluer

8. Eastern Montgomery

Region 1D

1. Patrick Henry

2. Grundy

3. Hurley

T4. Castlewood

T4. Thomas Walker

6. Chilhowie

7. Eastside

8. Northwood

9. Honaker

