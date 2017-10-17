Tazewell County in the running for new Hydroelectric storage plant

The whole Coalfield Region is in the running for a new Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Facility like the one in Bath County, Virginia. Right now the favored site for a similar operation happens to be in Tazewell County.

"We ended up picking the Tazewell site. Dominion owns a lot of property there in Tazewell and it met most of the criteria we have for selecting a site," said Spencer Adkins, Dominion Energy Director of Generation Construction.

With these proposed Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Facilities, the economic impact could be huge for the Coalfield Region, and specifically Tazewell County.

"We're expecting over 2000 construction workers that would generate well over 300 million dollars local economic base we can hire up to 30, 40, or 50 people depending on the final design." Adkins continued.

"Most of our power stations provide a lot of jobs not only from Dominion Energy standpoint, but we have a lot of contracts for a lot of businesses in the community and thrive from a power station in the area," added Sean Fridley, Bath County Pumped Storage Station Director.

But what exactly is a pumped hydroelectric storage power station?

"You have an upper reservoir and lower reservoir. You basically pump water back and forth to either produce power under the grid or if you need to pump water back up, you take it off the grid," informed Adkins.

The reservoirs are like big lakes. The upper one covers 265 acres and the lower one, 555 acres.

"This station were proposing in Tazewell or whatever county will also be a storage station and that's going to help stabilize the grid, provide extremely quick power for us," Fridley said.

The Pumped Hydroelectric Storage Power Station is unlike any other power-generating facility because it does not give off emissions.