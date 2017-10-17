BarH acquires 3-D Mammogram imaging, new oncology physicians

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) New cutting-edge technology is giving women and some men in the area a head start when it comes to catching cancer early.



At a 'Pretty in Pink' event to celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month on Tuesday, Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital announced the addition of brand new 3-D mammography imaging machines; the first in the area.

Mary Buckland, 92, was among those attending the celebration. Her daughter, Mary Jane Soucy, discovered a lump in her breast while trying on bathing suits during a family vacation in 1998.



"The doctor found something and he said you've got to have surgery. They took the lump out and put her on chemo." But by then, it was too late, explained Buckland.



Shortly after learning the news, Buckland helped take her daughter to her granddaughter's graduation. "We had to help her climb on the bleachers. I can talk about it now, but I could not before."



Soucy died a couple months later.



Dr. A Bagchi, a new oncologist at BarH, explained that Mary Jane's story is all too common. He used the opportunity to encourage women to take advantage of the new imaging machines, which can improve the rate of detection by up to sixty percent.



"It really cuts thin slices like a page of a book, one milimeter, and also gives a 3-D image which is of course better than the 2-D image that we used to have."



BarH will also be offering a special throughout the month of October, offering mammograms for $50, which includes the radiologist screening that can cost more than $50 by itself.



