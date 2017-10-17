CrossFit Coal hosting 'Barbells for Boobs' fundraiser

MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) CrossFit Coal in Mabscott is raising the bar for early breast cancer detection during the month of October.



During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the gym is taking part in 'Barbells for Boobs,' a national fundraiser among many CrossFit locations to raise money for mammograms for women in need.



Co-owners Chip Williams and Savannah Rose said CrossFit Coal has raised $8,500 so far, but the goal is to raise $10,000.



"Every 80 dollars raised pays for mammograms because women who are under the age of 40, most health insurance doesn't cover mammograms for those ladies. So this provides money specifically for that age group," explained Williams.



CrossFit Coal will host a special workout called 'Grace' in honor of 'Barbells for Boobs' on Saturday. At 9 a.m., participants can gather inside CrossFit Coal's new gym located next to the old one in Mabscott. The workout involves raising a barbell with 135 pounds over the head 30 times as quickly as possible.



Williams and Rose said there will be food and beverages served afterward.