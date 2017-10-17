2 arrested, 1 wanted in Fayette County meth bust

The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. hosted its first ever promotions ceremony on Monday.

Drug task force officers in Fayette County arrested two people on drug trafficking charges.

According to a new release issued by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, "multiple controlled purchases of narcotics" were made a a residence on Holley Street in Ansted. During a search of the home, officers found methamphetamine.

William Denver Adkins, 23, and Jamie Kenney, 24, both of Ansted, are each charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. They've been arraigned and placed in Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 bond each.

Officers are still looking for a third suspect. Paul Horne of Ames Heights is wanted on charges of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-3590 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-7867.