2 arrested, 1 wanted in Fayette County meth bust - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2 arrested, 1 wanted in Fayette County meth bust

Posted:
Jamie Kenney Jamie Kenney
William Denver Adkins William Denver Adkins
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Drug task force officers in Fayette County arrested two people on drug trafficking charges.

According to a new release issued by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, "multiple controlled purchases of narcotics" were made a a residence on Holley Street in Ansted. During a search of the home, officers found methamphetamine.

William Denver Adkins, 23, and Jamie Kenney, 24, both of Ansted, are each charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. They've been arraigned and placed in Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 bond each. 

Officers are still looking for a third suspect. Paul Horne of Ames Heights is wanted on charges of trafficking heroin and methamphetamine. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 304-574-3590 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-7867. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.