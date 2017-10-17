POLICE: Georgia mother put sons in oven, killing 2

An Atlanta mother accused of killing her two young sons put them in an oven and turned it on, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
Democrat Ralph Northam has a hefty cash advantage over Republican Ed Gillespie in the final weeks of the closely watched Virginia governor's race.More >>
The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.More >>
It was standing room only at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel as several hundred people came to pay their respects to Timothy Adkins, Sr.More >>
A Democratic senator is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.More >>
The Princeton City City Manager says the future of Mayor Dewey Russell's position is uncertain, after Russell was charged with driving under the influence last Friday evening. Kenneth Clay told WVVA that it is "business as usual" until members of the Princeton City Council decide on a course of action.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. hosted its first ever promotions ceremony on Monday.More >>
