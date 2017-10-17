Legislature to consider West Virginian hiring preference

The Legislature is returning to the Capitol to consider legislation aimed at ensuring West Virginians are hired by contractors repairing and building roads and bridges across the state.

Gov. Jim Justice has called lawmakers back to the statehouse for a special session starting Monday to address that proposal as well as bills to exempt military retirees from paying personal income tax and increase the credit allowed against personal and corporation net income taxes for spending on rehabilitating historic structures.

After voters recently approved $1.6 billion in state bonding for road and bridge projects, the Justice administration also drafted bills authorizing the Division of Highways to streamline hiring policies to fill vacancies and to access tax records to disqualify tax-delinquent contractors.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.