Manchin to White House: Withdraw nominee for drug czar

It was standing room only at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel as several hundred people came to pay their respects to Timothy Adkins, Sr.More >>
It was standing room only at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel as several hundred people came to pay their respects to Timothy Adkins, Sr.More >>
A Democratic senator is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.More >>
A Democratic senator is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Tom Marino to be the nation's drug czar.More >>
The Princeton City City Manager says the future of Mayor Dewey Russell's position is uncertain, after Russell was charged with driving under the influence last Friday evening. Kenneth Clay told WVVA that it is "business as usual" until members of the Princeton City Council decide on a course of action.More >>
The Princeton City City Manager says the future of Mayor Dewey Russell's position is uncertain, after Russell was charged with driving under the influence last Friday evening. Kenneth Clay told WVVA that it is "business as usual" until members of the Princeton City Council decide on a course of action.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. hosted its first ever promotions ceremony on Monday.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. hosted its first ever promotions ceremony on Monday.More >>
The legends behind the 'Voice of the Flying Eagles' are honored at Woodrow Wilson High School. A new press box at the school will be named the Gene Morehouse Media Center.More >>
The legends behind the 'Voice of the Flying Eagles' are honored at Woodrow Wilson High School. A new press box at the school will be named the Gene Morehouse Media Center.More >>
A Mercer County man was arrested Saturday and charged with several counts after the sheriff's department was called to a domestic disturbance.More >>
A Mercer County man was arrested Saturday and charged with several counts after the sheriff's department was called to a domestic disturbance.More >>
Former Hinton, WV police chief Timothy Scott Adkins, Sr., has passed away.More >>
Former Hinton, WV police chief Timothy Scott Adkins, Sr., has passed away.More >>