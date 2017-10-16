Community remembers former Hinton police chief - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Community remembers former Hinton police chief

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
HINTON, WV (WVVA) -

A community mourned the loss of its former police chief Monday night in Hinton.

It was standing room only at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel as several hundred people came to pay their respects to Timothy Adkins, Sr.

Adkins passed away Friday at his home in Hinton.

He served his community not only as police chief, but also as a volunteer firefighter, a member of the Hinton Lions Club, and as owner of "Little A's Garage."

At the service, family and friends remembered Adkins by signing their names and leaving special messages on the hood of a Ford Mustang.

Adkins was just 52 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Cindy, of 37 years, and three children.

