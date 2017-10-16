Catching Up with a Legend: John Pennington

Institute, WV

John Pennington has spent most of his football career as the underdog. Making him the perfect fit to be the head coach at West Virginia State. "They have a saying in the Navy Seals if you're not dead keep moving forward. That's the mantra for my life that no matter what keeping taking a step forward and I can persevere through anything. That's the mindset we are trying to introduce here."

After a successful career at George Washington, Pennington walked on at West Virginia. Eventually finding himself in the rotation, and making one of the most memorable catches in Mountaineer history. "A lot of people bring that up and I have no problem with that. I love reliving that. A lot of hard work went into that. Years went into that moment. We want to win every moment so when the big one comes we will be ready."

Since graduation, Pennington has bounced around to several coaching stints across the Mountain East conference, including Concord. Where he was part of a championship team in 2014. "Today I was getting the keys for victory ready and looking at a lot of old pictures from Concord and it brought back some great memories. A lot of great people down there. I'm really looking forward to seeing Kevin Garrett down there and some of the other coaches. In the coaching industry, once you leave somewhere you really don't get to see anybody so I'm really looking forward to seeing everybody again. My whole family is going down, and they are excited to see some of the coaches as well."

The Charleston native came to Institute in 2015 as the offensive coordinator, then eventually he became the leader of the Yellow Jackets.

John Pennington:"Its been incredible. The buy in from our football team and our administration and the fans. Everyone here is hungry for a winner. WV State has not had a winner in a long time, and that's what we are trying to do is build a winning culture."

Pennington has surrounded himself with a good coaching staff. One that includes former Mountaineer legends in George Shell and Quincy Wilson. "Our whole coaching staff has that mindset. Quincy and George who I played with, we were all the same. West Virginia guys just trying to make it. Had plenty of opportunities to quit or things didn't go our way but we persevered through it. That's one of the main reasons we are doing well as a staff is that we have guys like that."

West Virginia State has not had a lot of success in the past few decades. But, Pennington sees a bright future. One that's full of championships, and not excuses. "Haven't had a winning season in a decade, and haven't had back to back winning seasons in quite some time and haven't won many championships. That's inspiring because that is something that has never been done here before. That was something we were able to do at Concord. We went to the Final Four and won the region and that was a incredible feeling that we did something and moved the whole program in a different direction. That's what we want to do here at WV State."