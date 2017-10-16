Grier earns 2 Big 12 honors - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Grier earns 2 Big 12 honors

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

QB Will Grier earned two Big 12 awards.  The transfer from Florida was named the league's offensive player and newcomer of the week.  Grier had 352 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Mountaineers win over Texas Tech last Saturday.  This is his first offensive and third newcomer of the week award.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.