Vedvick named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week

Huntington, WV

Marshall's Kaare Vedvik was named the Conference USA special teams player of the week.  Vedvik hit a 92 yard punt against Old Dominion on Saturday.  That was the 7th longest in NCAA history.  The senior is averaging over 44 yards per punt which is best in the league and 16th nationally.

