Griffith named Special Teams Player of the Week

Bluefield, VA

Another Bluefield College ram received a weekly honor.  Tanner Griffith was named the Mid South's Appalachian Division special teams player of the week.  The freshman from Virginia was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts and 3 for 3 on extra points, scoring a combined 12 points in the Rams win over Point on the road on Saturday.  This is his 2nd weekly award after winning last week.

