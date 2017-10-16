Griffith named Special Teams Player of the Week

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Another Bluefield College ram received a weekly honor. Tanner Griffith was named the Mid South's Appalachian Division special teams player of the week. The freshman from Virginia was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts and 3 for 3 on extra points, scoring a combined 12 points in the Rams win over Point on the road on Saturday. This is his 2nd weekly award after winning last week.