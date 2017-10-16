Fate of Princeton Mayor's position unknown after DUI arrest

The Princeton City City Manager says the future of Mayor Dewey Russell's position is uncertain, after Russell was charged with driving under the influence last Friday evening.

Kenneth Clay told WVVA that it is "business as usual" until members of the Princeton City Council decide on a course of action.

Russell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to a wreck on the 200 block of Center Street in Princeton Friday evening.

Russell is being accused of crashing his vehicle into a parked car, and then into an adjacent home on that same street.

Russell told deputies that he had not been drinking. He later failed a field sobriety test.

Reports say that Russel took a preliminary breath test that resulted in a 0.165 reading. A second reading later showed Russel's Blood Alcohol Content at a rate of 0.185. The legal limit is 0.08.

Russel was arrested and arraigned before Magistrate Sandra Dorsey. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

The City Council has a meeting set for October 26th in which a decision may come down in regards to Russell's position as mayor.

WVVA made an attempt to reach out to Russell as well as members of the city council for comment at the time of this report. Those calls were not returned.