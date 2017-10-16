Deputies promoted at Fayette County ceremony

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. hosted its first ever promotions ceremony on Monday.



Five deputies were sworn into new positions by Fayette County Circuit Judge John Hatcher. Cpl. Walter Casey, Cpl. William Willis, Cpl. A.B. Hudson, Lt. J.R. McMullen, and Capt. L.A. Crist all took the oath of office for their new position on Monday morning.



"This is the first time this has ever been done. The judge said previously that he'd never done a ceremony like this. So it was an honor," said Lt. McMullen who was promoted from Sergeant.



Capt. L.A. Crist moved up a rank from Lieutenant. "I just try to show up to work everyday with the best attitude and treat others they way you would want to be treated."



The promotions are based on test scores, performance evaluations, and number of years of service. They were also the first set of promotions under a new sheriff, M.A. Fridley.