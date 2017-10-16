Deputies promoted at Fayette County ceremony

The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. hosted its first ever promotions ceremony on Monday.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. hosted its first ever promotions ceremony on Monday.More >>
(WVVA) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for every county within our viewing area through Tuesday morning.More >>
(WVVA) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for every county within our viewing area through Tuesday morning.More >>
The legends behind the 'Voice of the Flying Eagles' are honored at Woodrow Wilson High School. A new press box at the school will be named the Gene Morehouse Media Center.More >>
The legends behind the 'Voice of the Flying Eagles' are honored at Woodrow Wilson High School. A new press box at the school will be named the Gene Morehouse Media Center.More >>
A Mercer County man was arrested Saturday and charged with several counts after the sheriff's department was called to a domestic disturbance.More >>
A Mercer County man was arrested Saturday and charged with several counts after the sheriff's department was called to a domestic disturbance.More >>
Former Hinton, WV police chief Timothy Scott Adkins, Sr., has passed away.More >>
Former Hinton, WV police chief Timothy Scott Adkins, Sr., has passed away.More >>
Governor Jim Justice has filled the District 10 Senate seat vacated earlier this month.More >>
Governor Jim Justice has filled the District 10 Senate seat vacated earlier this month.More >>
For more information on the Domestic Violence Awareness Fashion Show event click here.
Contact Mayrissa Saddler: 276-245-0845
Contact Deanna Fender 304-920-0786More >>
For more information on the Domestic Violence Awareness Fashion Show event click here.
Contact Mayrissa Saddler: 276-245-0845
Contact Deanna Fender 304-920-0786More >>