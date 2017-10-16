Frost likely Tuesday morning - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Frost likely Tuesday morning

By Travis Roberts, Chief Meteorologist
(WVVA) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for every county within our viewing area through Tuesday morning.  Most areas within the Frost Advisory will see temperatures in the lower and middle 30s by Tuesday morning.  A few sheltered valleys may dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Colder weather is expected to be more widespread across Pocahontas County, WV where a Freeze Warning is in effect.  Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

A Frost Advisory means that a widespread frost is expected and sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

A Freeze Warning mean sub-freezing temperatures are expected, killing crops and other sensitive vegetation.

