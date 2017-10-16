New press box names after legendary voices of the Flying Eagles

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The legends behind the 'Voice of the Flying Eagles' were honored with a new press box at Woodrow Wilson High School over the weekend.



The new press box will be called the Gene Morehouse Media Center. Morehouse was the 'Voice of the Thundering Herd' at Marshall University who died in the 1970 plane crash that killed multiple football players.



Two individual press rooms were named after radio broadcasters Bill O'Brien, also 'the Voice of the Herd,' and Fred Persinger Sr.

Persinger Sr. was the voice of the Flying Eagles for 27 years starting in 1973. In an interview with WVVA News Monday, he reflected on some of his most memorable moments, including after a game when a blind man from Crab Orchard called to thank him for his work.



"He called to say he loved my play-by-plays because I was his eyes. He'd never been to a game because he was blind. He couldn't see the game but he could see the game through my voice. What a tremendous compliment that was."



Persinger's son, Fred Persinger Jr., is the current voice of the flying eagles. The award-winning radio personality said Monday he learned a lot about the industry through watching his father and following in his footsteps.



"When you can paint that perfect picture to where you feel like you're their eyes, that's so important. That's the biggest compliments a play-by-play guy can have."

Persinger Jr. broke the news to his dad on air during MetroNews’ High School Gamenight.