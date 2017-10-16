Former Hinton police chief has died

Former Hinton, WV police chief Timothy Scott Adkins, Sr., has passed away.

According to the official obituary, Adkins "was the owner and operator of Little A’s Garage, retired Chief of Police for the City of Hinton, and former volunteer fireman for the Hinton Fire Dept." He died on Friday at his home after a short illness.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel in Hinton. Visitation begins at 5 p.m.

Adkins is survived by his wife, one daughter, two sons, and several grandchildren. He was 52-years-old. Click here to view the official obituary.