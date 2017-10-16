Gov. Justice appoints delegate to vacant senate seat - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Justice appoints delegate to vacant senate seat

Posted:
WV Sen. Stephen Baldwin WV Sen. Stephen Baldwin

Governor Jim Justice has filled the District 10 Senate seat vacated earlier this month when Ron Miller accepted a position in the governor's administration.

Justice appointed Stephen Baldwin of Ronceverte to represent parts of Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers, and Monroe counties.

Baldwin, a Presbyterian minister, was elected to the state House of Delegates in 2016 (District 42).

"Service is my life's calling,” Sen. Baldwin said. “While this wasn't something I saw coming, I agreed to serve because I can help. I'm honored and humbled to be asked. I want to get to know folks, listen to their stories, and make a positive impact. Thanks to Gov. Justice for appointing me and trusting me to serve the people faithfully.”
   

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.