Trial to begin for Ohio man charged in killing of coal exec

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (AP) - A trial is set to begin for one of two men charged in the fatal shooting of a former coal executive in West Virginia.

The Williamson Daily News reports that jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in the trial of 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga in Mingo County Circuit Court.

Arriaga of Delphos, Ohio, and 20-year-old Brandon Fitzpatrick, of Louisa, Kentucky, are charged with murder in the May 2016 death of Bennett "Ben" Hatfield. Authorities say the 59-year-old Hatfield was visiting his wife's gravesite when he was shot. He resigned in 2015 as Patriot Coal's president and CEO.

Prosecutors say the men killed Hatfield as part of a scheme to steal his vehicle and sell its parts.

Fitzpatrick's trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 6.

