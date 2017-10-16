Copy-Top federal prosecutor for northern West Virginia sworn in

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - The northern half of West Virginia has a new top federal prosecutor.

Having been confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month, William J. Powell took the oath of office Friday to become the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia. The district includes Wheeling, Martinsburg, Clarksburg and Elkins.

President Donald Trump had nominated Powell to the role in August.

Powell had been an assistant prosecutor in Jefferson County and worked in private practice in Martinsburg after a stint as an assistant federal prosecutor.

Powell takes over from Acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Jividen.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, who was appointed six years earlier by President Barack Obama, resigned at the end of 2016 to return to private practice.

