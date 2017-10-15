Authorities seize pounds of drugs after domestic disturbance investigation

A Mercer County man was arrested Saturday and charged with several counts after the sheriff's department was called to a domestic disturbance.More >>
The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine has been taken over by zombie, clowns and all sorts of ghoulish activity once again for the annual “Haunted Coal Mine.”More >>
Fire prevention week is coming to an end and as a way to close out the week, fire departments across Raleigh County held an inaugural event for the public.More >>
Fall temperatures arrive within 24 hours. A rigorous cold front with showers, some briefly heavy, will arrive this evening. Showers will arrive from 8 PM to midnight before tapering off to spotty drizzle overnight.More >>
Sheriff's deputies are out in full force Saturday night looking to put drivers under the influence, behind bars.More >>
As a part of the continuing recognition of domestic violence awareness month, students and advocates gathered at WVU Tech in Beckley for a "Love Shouldn't Hurt" event.More >>
The mayor of Princeton, WV has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into a parked car and home.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Thousands of children will soon be filling the streets for Halloween, but do you really know who the stranger is behind the door your child is knocking on?More >>
