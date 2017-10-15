Authorities seize pounds of drugs after domestic disturbance investigation

A Mercer County man was arrested Saturday and charged with several counts after the sheriff's department was called to a domestic disturbance.



Deputy M. T. Hatfield responded to and investigated the disturbance at the Tremont Apartments in the Bluewell area of Mercer County.

It was there Nicholas Icenhour and an juvenile were arrested for domestic offenses.



During the investigation officers located cash, marijuana and other paraphernalia in plain view.

A search warrant was obtained an executed. Officers found nearly 1.2 pounds of marijuana and $4000.

Officers also discovered a video depicting Icenhour and a 17-year-old female engaging in lewd acts.

Icenhour is charged with Domestic Battery, Possession with intent to Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Child Pornography, Use of a Minor in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct, and Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Minor.

Deputy T. A. Lacy and Deputy T. S. Rose assisted in the investigation.