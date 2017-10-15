Raleigh Co. volunteer fire departments hold inaugural "Firefighter Day"

Fire prevention week is coming to an end and as a way to close out the week, fire departments across Raleigh County held an inaugural event for the public.

Children who came out to the Sears parking lot at Crossroads Mall got a chance to meet some real life heroes, as well as take part in some firefighter simulations.

While the kids are having a blast, Bradley-Prosperity assistant fire chief Bobby Palmer, says they're also learning a valuable lesson on the importance of volunteer fire departments.

“We want children to realize, and adults for that matter, to realize that firemen are some people to look up to and to come to for help,” Palmer said.

Third grader Parker Wriston understands the level of commitment shown by volunteer firefighters. His dad is the chief of the Clear Creek VFD.

“Sometimes, I don't like it because he has to go out at night,” Wriston said.

But despite that, Wriston says he plans on becoming a fire fighter one day, himself. And that's good news for a region dependent on the volunteer services that firefighters provide.

"The volunteer firefighters are declining in America,” Palmer said. “A majority of firefighters throughout Raleigh County, throughout West Virginia, throughout this country are volunteers."

Organizers say they kept the event relatively small for their first year, but plan to make it bigger for next year.

In addition to the activities for the kids, several departments handed out goody bags for the kids, and the adult firefighters participated in a timed obstacle course. Trophies were also handed out for the best looking fire truck.