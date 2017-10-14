Annual Haunted Coal Mine brings the screams to Beckley - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine has been taken over by zombie, clowns and all sorts of ghoulish activity once again for the annual “Haunted Coal Mine.”

The Haunted Coal Mine will be open every Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. until Halloween.

The haunted attraction is put on by Theatre West Virginia and helps fund its operation.

The attraction takes you on a coal mantrip through the old underground mine, where riders will experience total darkness, come across live actors in terrifying costumes and scary props.

This is the third year of operation for the Haunted Coal Mine.

Admission is $15 a person.

