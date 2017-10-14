Sobriety checkpoints taking place in Raleigh County

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine has been taken over by zombie, clowns and all sorts of ghoulish activity once again for the annual “Haunted Coal Mine.”More >>
Sheriff's deputies are out in full force Saturday night looking to put drivers under the influence, behind bars.More >>
As a part of the continuing recognition of domestic violence awareness month, students and advocates gathered at WVU Tech in Beckley for a "Love Shouldn't Hurt" event.More >>
The mayor of Princeton, WV has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into a parked car and home.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Thousands of children will soon be filling the streets for Halloween, but do you really know who the stranger is behind the door your child is knocking on?More >>
A federal plan to let hunters shoot trumpeter swans has drawn fire from some of the people who toiled to bring the majestic white birds back from the brink of extinction.More >>
More than 100 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Mercer County. Charges include arson, domestic battery, burglary, child abuse, drug offenses, grand larceny, malicious assault, murder, robbery, sex crimes, and welfare fraud.More >>
