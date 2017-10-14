Sobriety checkpoints taking place in Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Sobriety checkpoints taking place in Raleigh County

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Sheriff's deputies are out in full force Saturday night looking to put drivers under the influence, behind bars.

A sobriety checkpoint in Raleigh County starts at 6:00 p.m. will last until midnight.

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program, are on Route 3 near Coal River Rd. in Raleigh county looking for impaired drivers.

And an alternate checkpoint location will be on Harper Rd.

