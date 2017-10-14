"Love Shouldn't Hurt" event takes place at WVU Tech

As a part of the continuing recognition of domestic violence awareness month, students and advocates gathered at WVU Tech in Beckley for a "Love Shouldn't Hurt" event.

The event kicked off with students walking through town in women's footwear to demonstrate "walking a mile in her shoes."

After the walk, a presentation about domestic violence took place inside Carter Hall, and local singer-songwriter Greg Lilly performed a special song about domestic violence called "Warrior."

Six students then donned "black eyes" to symbolize domestic violence.

"A black eye is just kind of a proverbial, visual depiction of domestic violence, but it encompasses a whole lot more,” Dee Sizemore said. “It's financial, it's sexual, it's emotional, it's verbal, there's a lot of abuses that are happening to victims."

Saturday, Fayette County will recognize domestic violence in their community with a special event at the historic Fayette Theatre beginning at 7:00 p.m.

It's free and open to the public.