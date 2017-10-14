Concord falls on homecoming to WV State

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

West Virginia State got off to a fast start on Saturday afternoon, and they didn't look back en route to a 47-29 win over Concord on Homecoming. The Mountain Lions drop to 1-6 on the season, and 1-6 in the Mountain East.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Juawan Etheredge who had 100 yards on 17 carries and 2 touchdowns. Dionta Brown also chipped in with 88 yards and 2 scores. QB Matt Kinnick was 19-28 for 231 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown from Austin Hensley in the 1st quarter.

Concord was led by QB Adam Fulton who was 16-27 for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jamal Petty had 85 yards on the ground. Tywan Pearce, Brandon Plyler, and Camari Murray each caught touchdowns. WVSU out gained Concord 513-308 on the day.

Up next, Concord will host UNC Pembroke next Saturday. Kickoff will be at noon. You can see that game on WVVA-TV.