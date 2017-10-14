Bluefield College edges Point

West Point, GA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College made history on Saturday afternoon. The Rams knocked off Point 36-33 for their 4th win of the season. This is the most wins the program has had in a season since restarting it back in 2012. BC is now 4-3 on the season, and 4-3 in the Mid South.

The Rams were led by Cason Whitt who was 11-27 for 187 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added a score on the ground. Antonio Strickland had 66 yards and 2 touchdown catches. While Charles Black had a score and 97 yards. Kicker Tanner Griffith was 3-3 on the day. Including the tying and go ahead field goals in the 4th quarter.

Up next, The Rams will host the University of the Cumberlands next Saturday. Kickoff will be at 6 pm.