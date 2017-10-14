WVU completes upset with comeback win over Texas Tech - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU completes upset with comeback win over Texas Tech

Morgantown, WV

West Virginia started the 2nd half down by 18, however they scored 29 unanswered points to upset #24 Texas Tech 46-35 on Homecoming.  With the victory, WVU improves to 4-2 on the season, and 2-1 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech stormed out of the gates score their 35 points in the first 35 minutes of play before the Mountaineers took over.  The Red Raiders were led by Nick Shimonek who was 24-39 for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns.  TJ Vasher was 113 yards on 2 catches, both for touchdowns. While Justin Stockton had 96 yards on the ground.  

For the Mountaineers, Will Grier led the charge going 32-41 for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns.  Ka'Raun White had 8 catches for 114 yards and two scores.  While David Sills had 3 touchdown catches.  

Up next, WVU will travel to Baylor next Saturday.  Kickoff will be at 8 pm.

