Marshall powers past Old Dominion

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

After a slow start to the game, Marshall scored at the end of the 1st half. Then, dominated in the 2nd half to defeat Old Dominion 35-3 on Homecoming. With the victory, the Thundering Herd improves to 5-1 on the season, and 2-1 in C-USA.

Marshall was led by Chase Litton who was 12-23 for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Herd was strong on the ground led by Tyler King who had 77 yards on 13 carries and TD. Keion Davis added 73 yards and Anthony Anderson chipped in with 47. Marshall's defense was dominant once again holding the Monarchs to just 197 yards total offense. They also forced a pair of fumbles, returning one for a score. Marshall out gained Old Dominion by 174 yards.

Up next, the Herd will travel to Middle Tennessee on Friday. Kickoff will be at 7 pm.