Princeton mayor arrested on driving intoxicated charge

The mayor of Princeton, WV has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into a parked car and home.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night on Center Street.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, " a motor vehicle operated by Dewey Russell struck an unoccupied parked motor vehicle located in the 200 block of Center Street after which it then made a secondary impact with a dwelling house."

No injuries were reported.

Russell was arraigned in front of Magistrate Sandra Dorsey and released after posting $5,000 bond.