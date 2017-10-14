Princeton mayor arrested on driving intoxicated charge - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton mayor arrested on driving intoxicated charge

Posted:
By WVVA Newsroom
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

The mayor of Princeton, WV has been arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into a parked car and home. 

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night on Center Street.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, " a motor vehicle operated by Dewey Russell struck an unoccupied parked motor vehicle located in the 200 block of Center Street after which it then made a secondary impact with a dwelling house."

No injuries were reported. 

Russell was arraigned in front of Magistrate Sandra Dorsey and released after posting $5,000 bond. 

