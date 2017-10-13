October 2017: More than 100 indicted in Mercer County

More than 100 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Mercer County.
Charges include arson, domestic battery, burglary, child abuse, drug offenses, grand larceny, malicious assault, murder, robbery, sex crimes, and welfare fraud.
Two men have been indicted in connection with the death of a Bluefield, West Virginia police officer. Morgan Walker and Joseph Smith have each been indicted in connection with the May 2017 death of Officer Lt. Aaron Crook. Walker and Smith are each charged with fleeing from an officer, operating a vehicle causing death, fleeing while driving in an impaired state, obstructing an officer, and driving while in an impaired state causing death. Click here to read a previous report.
Jacob Lee Richards, 25, of Bluefield, WV faces multiple charges in the death of his 10-month-old daughter. Richards is under indictment for first degree murder, death of a child by parent, malicious assault, and child abuse. Click here to read a previous report, including the criminal complaint.
Amanda Kay Proffitt, 32, of Brushfork, WV is charged with first degree murder in the April shooting death of her mother Connie Proffitt. Click here to read a previous report.
Steven Lee England, 42, of Princeton, WV is charged with arson. Click here to read a previous report.
Below is the full list of indictments:
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
More than 100 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Mercer County. Charges include arson, domestic battery, burglary, child abuse, drug offenses, grand larceny, malicious assault, murder, robbery, sex crimes, and welfare fraud.More >>
More than 100 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Mercer County. Charges include arson, domestic battery, burglary, child abuse, drug offenses, grand larceny, malicious assault, murder, robbery, sex crimes, and welfare fraud.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Thousands of children will soon be filling the streets for Halloween, but do you really know who the stranger is behind the door your child is knocking on?More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Thousands of children will soon be filling the streets for Halloween, but do you really know who the stranger is behind the door your child is knocking on?More >>
Shots ring out at an apartment complex in Bradley Friday afternoon, less than a mile from Appalachian Bible College.More >>
Shots ring out at an apartment complex in Bradley Friday afternoon, less than a mile from Appalachian Bible College.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County leaders announced Friday the Trick-or-Treat schedule for Beckley and Raleigh County.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County leaders announced Friday the Trick-or-Treat schedule for Beckley and Raleigh County.More >>
A manhunt has ended in Ohio for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people including a 7-year-old boy.More >>
A manhunt has ended in Ohio for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people including a 7-year-old boy.More >>
Investigators with the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office have arrested a man and woman in connection with a residential fire in Kanawha County.More >>
Investigators with the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office have arrested a man and woman in connection with a residential fire in Kanawha County.More >>
Drug task force officers in Greenbrier County have arrested two men meth charges.More >>
Drug task force officers in Greenbrier County have arrested two men meth charges.More >>