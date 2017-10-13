October 2017: More than 100 indicted in Mercer County

More than 100 men and women have been indicted by the grand jury in Mercer County.

Charges include arson, domestic battery, burglary, child abuse, drug offenses, grand larceny, malicious assault, murder, robbery, sex crimes, and welfare fraud.

Two men have been indicted in connection with the death of a Bluefield, West Virginia police officer. Morgan Walker and Joseph Smith have each been indicted in connection with the May 2017 death of Officer Lt. Aaron Crook. Walker and Smith are each charged with fleeing from an officer, operating a vehicle causing death, fleeing while driving in an impaired state, obstructing an officer, and driving while in an impaired state causing death. Click here to read a previous report.

Jacob Lee Richards, 25, of Bluefield, WV faces multiple charges in the death of his 10-month-old daughter. Richards is under indictment for first degree murder, death of a child by parent, malicious assault, and child abuse. Click here to read a previous report, including the criminal complaint.

Amanda Kay Proffitt, 32, of Brushfork, WV is charged with first degree murder in the April shooting death of her mother Connie Proffitt. Click here to read a previous report.

Steven Lee England, 42, of Princeton, WV is charged with arson. Click here to read a previous report.

Below is the full list of indictments: