New oversight over sex offenders on Halloween

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Thousands of children will soon be filling the streets for Halloween, but do you really know who the stranger is behind the door your child is knocking on?

After the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals cut jobs for the 39 Intense Supervision Officers charged with monitoring sex offenders, county probation offices will be taking over the responsibility for the first time this year.



In Raleigh County, probation officers confirm at least two people from their office will be doing site visits to make sure sex offenders are staying inside and abiding by rules agreed to when they entered the registry. Some of the rules include refraining from handing out candy to children, visiting any sort of Halloween activity, or wearing a costume.



Meanwhile, both the Beckley City Police Dept. and Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. will have extra patrols to keep kids safe.



"There's hundreds of thousands of children excited and running from house to house, crossing streets on top of extra traffic out there with parents following their kids in cars," explained Beckley Police Sgt. J.L. Wilhite, who said traffic is always an added challenge on Halloween night.



Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter advises parents to check the registry before they head out.



"They should plan out what neighborhoods they're going to and they should check the registry to see what sex offenders are in that area and stay away from there."

In Raleigh County, there are 179 registered sex offenders. Criminal psychologists say they are a group likely to commit the same crimes again if given the opportunity. But there are steps Sheriff Van Meter said parents can take to keep their kids safe.



"Stay with your kids. Go with your kids. Don't just drop them off and meet them some place else. Go to the door. Use your instinct and use common sense."



Anyone who does see suspicious activity on Halloween night is urged to contact law enforcement.