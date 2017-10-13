Shots fired at Raleigh Co. apartment complex

Shots ring out at an apartment complex in Bradley Friday afternoon, less than a mile from Appalachian Bible College.

Eye-witnesses tell us a woman left her apartment complex at the Crossroads Apartments on Miller Bragg Circle, walked to the dumpster and began firing shots indiscriminately into the woods, and just yards away from a children's playground.

Law enforcement says no one was injured.

Residents say the gun shots interrupted what seemed like a peaceful day in what they describe as a quiet neighborhood.

"I was on my computer playing solitaire and all of a sudden I heard about seven or eight gunshots, and I come in and told my wife,” resident Lewis Clark said. “I asked her if she had heard the gunshots and she thought it was somebody hammering."

Clark says he has met the woman before and she seemed like a “pretty nice person.”

West Virginia State Police tell WVVA News the woman was arrested but believe she had any intent to harm anyone.

Witnesses say she was speaking with someone on her cell phone when she began firing.