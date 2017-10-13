Trick-or-Treat times announced for Beckley/ Raleigh County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Trick-or-Treat times announced for Beckley/ Raleigh County

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County leaders announced Friday the Trick-or-Treat schedule for Beckley and Raleigh County. 

Trick-or-treating will last from 5- 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31st, organizers with the Raleigh County Commission confirm. 

The Beckley City Police Dept. and Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. will be having extra patrols during that time to ensure children's safety. 

Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stay with an adult at all times and report suspicious activity. 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.