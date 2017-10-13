Trick-or-Treat times announced for Beckley/ Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County leaders announced Friday the Trick-or-Treat schedule for Beckley and Raleigh County.



Trick-or-treating will last from 5- 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31st, organizers with the Raleigh County Commission confirm.

The Beckley City Police Dept. and Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. will be having extra patrols during that time to ensure children's safety.



Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stay with an adult at all times and report suspicious activity.



